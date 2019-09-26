The Irishman new trailer: Ray Romano makes a promising appearance in the Martin Scorsese directorial

The new trailer of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino starrer The Irishman was recently unveiled by the makers, and the promo hypes the release of the movie even further, if such a thing were possible.

Advertising

In the over-two-minute video, we see some blood, a few attacks and guns go ablaze in typical Scorsese fashion. However, there is a strong comic element in the trailer thanks to veteran comedian and actor Ray Romano’s presence. Ray plays an attorney in the Scorsese directorial.

The highlight of the clip has to be the conversation between the characters of Robert De Niro and Ray Romano towards the end of the trailer. We see Romano questioning De Niro in a back-handed and subtle fashion that doesn’t escape the sharp eye of the latter.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

Pegged as a mobster drama, The Irishman will release in select theaters on November 1. It will start streaming on Netflix from November 27.