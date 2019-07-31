The Irishman teaser: Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro

The teaser of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film The Irishman is out. Starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, this is a biographical film based on the life of Frank Sheeran, who was known as The Irishman.

Advertising

In the teaser, we see that the film opens in the 1960s when organised crime in New York was controlled by Italian-American mafia families. Here, we meet De Niro’s Frank Sheeran talking over the phone to Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa. Hoffa was the leader of labour unions back in the day and was deeply involved with the organised crime sector. The film attempts to explore the mysterious disappearance of Hoffa.

Watch the teaser of The Irishman here:

Alongside Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, the film also stars Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin and Ray Romano.

The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. The line ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’ can be heard in the teaser. The Irishman has been a much-discussed project of Martin Scorsese as the director has been planning to make it since 2014.

The film marks DeNiro and Scorsese’s ninth collaboration.

Advertising

As we can see in the teaser, Robert DeNiro’s character has gone through quite a lot of de-ageing process. Since the story spans decades, this technology has come in quite handy to supplement the storytelling.

The Irishman will be the opening film at the New York Film Festival and will release in select theaters and Netflix later this year.