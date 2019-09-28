The Irishman review roundup: Martin Scorsese’s latest receives universal critical acclaim

Martin Scorsese’s crime drama film for Netflix, The Irishman, has received universal critical acclaim. Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in lead roles, the film has scored a perfect 100 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertising

The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee wrote in his review, “There’s an almost meta-maturity, as if Scorsese is also looking back on his own career, the film leaving us with a haunting reminder not to glamorise violent men and the wreckage they leave behind.”

TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde writes, “Scorsese’s return to the gangster milieu is anything but a greatest-hits compilation from a filmmaker in his autumn years; as a storyteller and a crafter of images, he remains as bold and as provocative as ever.”

Time Magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek said in her review, “The Irishman is so layered with detail, and shifts so gracefully through so many eras, that it’s hard to tease out a clearly defined plot. Even so, the movie is beautifully constructed-you willingly follow wherever it goes.”

Advertising

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote, “Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” is a coldly enthralling, long-form knockout – a majestic Mob epic with ice in its veins.”

The Irishman is based on the memoir called I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. Steven Zaillian, Oscar-winning screenwriter known for Schindler’s List, has penned the script. The film is about the hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro) as reflects on his career.

The Irishman’s synopsis reads, “Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The Irishman begins streaming on Netflix on November 27.