The Investigation actor Hiten Tejwani: Actors can experiment with roles on the web

Television actor Hiten Tejwani is back in action with web series The Investigation. The Bigg Boss 11 star, who plays ACP Vishal Gaikwad in the web series, recently sat down with indianexpress.com to talk about his digital debut.

Talking about The Investigation, the actor said, “It is a wonderful show. I play a cop and he is someone who can go to any extent to always be on the top. He wants to be proven right all the time. Also, it’s a quickie series. People are usually so busy and it is hard to catch up on shows. One can easily binge-watch The Investigation’s episodes which are just 10-12 minutes long.”

Audiences have mostly seen Tejwani in positive roles. With him attempting a role with grey shades for the first time, we asked what kept him from doing such roles earlier. He said, “Web does give you a chance to experiment. On TV, there is a certain barometer set and you cannot step out of the line. Also, there are production, channel and other aspects involved. So never managed to attempt something like this.”

Sharing that he really had fun preparing for the character, Hiten Tejwani said, “I was really excited to step out of my comfort zone. As you would know, I have never played a cop. Also, we had to create a difference between him doing an encounter and a criminal killing someone. Making him and his action look human was a challenge. I personally love thrillers, so it was more than I could ask for.”

Many actors have shared how playing an intense character affects them personally. Sharing his take on the same, Tejwani said, “Luckily for me, I can shut off instantly after work. It actually becomes an issue when you relate to your role and connect with the characteristics. But this was a totally different personality. So there was no connect.”

Hiten Tejwani lastly shared that he is quite positive about people enjoying the series. “I really hope that people enjoy the thrilling plot. If they do, we would start working on the second season soon,” Tejwani concluded with a smile.