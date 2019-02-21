The Highwaymen trailer: Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson hunt down Bonnie and Clyde

The trailer of The Highwaymen starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson is out. The film is the story of two former Texas Rangers who took on the task of taking down the notorious robbers and murderers Bonnie and Clyde.

Watch the trailer of The Highwaymen here:

The story begins after Bonnie and Clyde have broken out of prison in 1934. The authorities are hunting them down desperately as they are wanted for armed robberies and murders. Kathy Bates plays the Governor of Texas and her mission is to catch the notorious couple.

Costner’s character takes on the job and Harrelson’s character hops along. Bates has her doubts on the two rangers, but from what we can gauge in the trailer, these two will bring them down.

Bonnie and Clyde’s notorious activities started when America was going through the Great Depression. They were eventually killed in an ambush.

The Highwaymen is directed by John Lee Hancock, who is known for directing The Blind Side. Based on true events, the film starts streaming on Netflix from March 29.