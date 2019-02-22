Netflix renews The Haunting of Hill House season two

The Haunting of Hill House has been renewed by Netflix for a second season.

Advertising

The drama will become an anthology, with the second installment chronicling a new story with all new characters, reported Variety.

Its title was revealed to be The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Haunting creator, executive producer and director Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy will develop the second season under a multi-year overall television deal they have signed with Netflix.

“Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on ‘The Haunting’ series and future projects to come,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix.

The first season of the limited series was based on Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel of the same name. The cast included Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Julian Hilliard, Violet McGraw, and Timothy Hutton.

Flanagan and Macy have previously teamed up on on movies Gerald’s Game, Oculus and Hush.

Advertising

“Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on The Haunting of Hill House, not to mention Gerald’s Game, Hush, and Before I Wake. They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more,” said Flanagan and Macy.