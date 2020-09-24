The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer: Mike Flanagan’s Netflix series is the very definition of terror

The Haunting of Bly Manor comes out on October 9. (Photo: Netflix)

The first full trailer of Mike Flanagan’s follow-up to Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House is here. It is not a direct sequel as the saga of the Crain family was wrapped up neatly. This is a new story based on another famous literary work of horror: Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw.

The series reunites several actors from the original iteration, including Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siegel.

The Haunting of Hill House was a spooky series full of scary ghosts, spirits and a big old house. But it also had a lot of heart, a genuinely unsettling atmosphere, strong characterisation, dealt with childhood trauma, the meaning of family, and so on. In short, it was a more serious affair than just a terrifying horror series.



It appears that is true for The Haunting of Bly Manor as well. Set in 1980s’ England, the series chronicles the tale of inhabitants of Bly Manor, the titular creepy house. Like all big houses in the countryside in fiction, Bly Manor is haunted as well. But it is not just ghosts. After a helper dies, the owner Henry Wingrave (Thomas) hires an American nanny (Pedretti) to take care of his niece and nephew. Other characters include the chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper Mrs Grose (T’Nia Miller).

The trailer is full of unnerving images in which pretty screwed up things happen. We get the idea that this manor has many dark secrets buried deep inside its foundations. And those secrets routinely tumble out and rear their head to scare the hell out of the inhabitants. Though we do not see many ghosts, and the trailer just hints at them, I suspect we are going to meet all kinds of them.

The official synopsis reads, “From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.”

