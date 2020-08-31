The Haunting of Bly Manor teaser: Creepy dolls abound in this eerie first look of Netflix series

The Haunting of Bly Manor will start streaming on Netflix from October 9. (Photo: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX © 2020)

The first teaser of the Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor is out. The show is being pitched as a follow-up to the wildly successful and critically acclaimed series The Haunting of Hill House.

Based on the gothic novella by Henry James called The Turn of the Screw, the new season stars some familiar faces that graced the first part of the show (Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen among others). The twist is that these actors will not be reprising their old parts, but will be seen in new roles in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

As far as the teaser goes, it is sufficiently creepy. After all, cold, deserted houses in the middle of nowhere, abound with creepy-looking dolls, is an oft-used trope in horror films. However, I am hopeful that there will be something novel about this tired trope because the show is being created by the makers of The Haunting of Hill House.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor will start streaming on Netflix from October 9.

