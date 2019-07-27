The Handmaid’s Tale renewed for Season 4

Hulu has renewed its multiple Emmy-winning show The Handmaid’s Tale for a fourth season.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, the show is set around the dystopian country of Gilead where women are stripped of their rights and forced into sexual slavery.

The renewal comes with three episodes of the third season, which premiered last month on the streamer’s platform, still left to air, reported Variety.

The show stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley and Bradley Whitford.

It won a series of Emmys for its first season, including Best Drama Series. Moss also won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role as Offred.

The Handmaid’s Tale has been created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller.

Moss is also attached as executive producer along with Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman and Mike Barker.