The Great trailer: Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult vie for power in this miniseries

The trailer for The Great is out. The Hulu mini-series is about Catherine the Great’s rise to the throne of Russia.

While Elle Fanning plays Catherine the Great, Nicholas Hoult stars as her husband Peter III of Russia. It is believed that Peter III may have been murdered by his wife to claim the throne.

The trailer also hints that Catherine will do the same in the miniseries which comes from The Favourite writer Tony McNamara.

Judging by the trailer, The Great looks like a must-watch. Fanning and Hoult seem to play off each other very well, and there are clear The Death of Stalin vibes here.

The official synopsis reads, “The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. With only occasional historical facts the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.”

