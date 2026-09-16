Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 returns on September 26, to run over festive season

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 26, with Kapil Sharma and his comedy gang returning for a festive season of laughter.

Netflix is bringing back Kapil Sharma and his much-loved comedy gang with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. The new season will premiere on September 26 and is set to add a dose of laughter to the festive season.

Kapil Sharma will return with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. This season, the show promises a mix of celebrity guests, newsmakers and quirky personalities, along with candid conversations, comedy sketches, playful roasting and plenty of unexpected banter.

The upcoming season has been themed around “Hasi Ka Tyo-haha-har”, with the makers describing it as a celebration of laughter. After turning Shanivaar into “Funnyvaar” and building its audience “Parivaar”, the show aims to bring families together during the festive period.