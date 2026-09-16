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Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 returns on September 26, to run over festive season
Kapil Sharma is returning with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 on September 26. The new season will feature Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Netflix is bringing back Kapil Sharma and his much-loved comedy gang with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. The new season will premiere on September 26 and is set to add a dose of laughter to the festive season.
Kapil Sharma will return with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. This season, the show promises a mix of celebrity guests, newsmakers and quirky personalities, along with candid conversations, comedy sketches, playful roasting and plenty of unexpected banter.
The upcoming season has been themed around “Hasi Ka Tyo-haha-har”, with the makers describing it as a celebration of laughter. After turning Shanivaar into “Funnyvaar” and building its audience “Parivaar”, the show aims to bring families together during the festive period.
Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 announcement video here:
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Talking about the new season, Kapil Sharma said in a statement, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that’s what keeps us going. We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas. Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain! (Just keep the gifts and envelopes away from Archana ji, we are coming soon with the festival of laughter)”
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix, said the show has established itself as a family entertainer and that its return after a six-month gap has generated anticipation among viewers. She added that the new season will feature “har type ka funny” and bring fresh moments and surprises for audiences.
With its new season, The Great Indian Kapil Show promises more celebrity interactions, comedy and festive entertainment, giving viewers another reason to gather with family and enjoy some laughter together.
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