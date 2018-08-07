The Good Vibes actor Maanvi Gagroo: I choose projects depending on vibes

Maanvi Gagroo latest web show is The Good Vibes. Maanvi Gagroo latest web show is The Good Vibes.

Popular internet sensation Maanvi Gagroo and Naveen Kasturia will be seen in a new web series titled The Good Vibes. The show will go live from August 8 on Sony LIV and Legrand YouTube channel. Maanvi exclusively chatted with indianexpress.com about the show, her co-star, and a lot more.

Maanvi stated that she picks projects weighing it on three scales. “The foremost is the script. The story and character really needs to be strong. Second is the people involved. I want to work with only makers who are as passionate as me. That adds to the overall fun. And lastly, of course, it’s the money,” she shared with a laugh.

The Good Vibes will present a realistic story of a new age couple Lakshya and Jonita, who will take the audience on a ride of re-discovering love and acceptability in a relationship. The web series will also present everyday domestic issues in a couple’s life, and how the energy around them affect the vibe in their personal life.

Watch | The Good Vibes trailer

On working with her Pitchers co-star Naveen, Maanvi said, “It was amazing! While we had just shot for a couple of days for Pitchers, people had loved our pairing. We had been in touch and now when we got to work together, it was a great experience. We shot together for 12 days and as we play a couple, our off screen camaraderie added to our on screen chemistry.”

With her show titled ‘The Good Vibes’, Maanvi shared with us that she completely believes in vibes and energies. “Apart from people, I feel places also give out different energies. It might sound weird, but I completely choose projects depending on vibes. Once I hear the narration, if I feel an instant connect, I immediately sign the project,” she shared.

Talking about branded web content, Maanvi said, “I think if you can manage to weave a story around a brand, it’s fine. It’s only a problem if you make it too much on the face. You can’t be singing praises about the brand in every sentence you speak. As for my overall view, I think it’s a brilliant practice. It only proves that people take digital medium so seriously. They are ready to invest and even create shows.”

Maanvi has web shows Tripling 2 and 4 More Shots Please next in her kitty.

