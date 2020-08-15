The Gone Game trailer: Shot-at-home murder mystery looks quite engaging

The Gone Game will stream on Voot Select on August 20.

The trailer of Voot Select’s upcoming thriller The Gone Game is out. The web series is headlined by an ensemble cast including actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

In the trailer, we meet the Gujral family whose life turns into a nightmare after Sahil Gujral, played by Arjun Mathur, goes missing. While initially he is said to have died from coronavirus, later it seems there’s more to his death than what meets the eyes. Sahil’s sister (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) and father (Sanjay Kapoor) make efforts to find out about the mysterious death in the family. And, from the first look, Shriya Piglaonkar, who essays the role of Sahil’s wife, seems to be the prime suspect of the murder.

Actors Rukhsar Rehman and Dibyendu Bhattacharya make compelling appearances in the trailer. Writers Mautik Tolia, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Ayesha Syed and Radhika Anand seem to have written a thrilling narrative that is sure to hold the interest of the viewers and leave you on the edge of your seat.

Watch the trailer of The Gone Game here:

The entire web series has been shot from the confines of the actors’ homes. Shriya Piglaonkar shared, “Our labour of lockdown is here. Shot entirely during lockdown & directed via zoom. I hope it’s as thrilling for you’ll as it has been for us to be part of.” Sharing the trailer, Shweta Tripathi wrote on Instagram, “Is the real danger the virus outside, or the doubt inside? Play #TheGoneGame with us to find out.”

A poster of Voot Select’s upcoming web series The Gone Game. A poster of Voot Select’s upcoming web series The Gone Game.

Talking about the web series, actor Sanjay Kapoor said, “I have been working for the past 30 years as an actor, and I have been lucky to have some memorable experiences. Shooting for The Gone Game has been one of those unique experiences. Shot the entire web show at home alone, did not meet a single actor, director, or the producer till date. We have created something extremely special, given the circumstances of the coronavirus that were against us as artists, thanks to an amazing team. The positivity and superb energy of everybody involved in this, has made it absolutely fantastic.”

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, The Gone Game will stream on Voot Select on August 20.

