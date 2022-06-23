The Gone Game Season 2 teaser: Mystery around Sahil Gujral’s murder intensifies in the engaging thriller

The teaser of the second season of Voot Select’s hit series The Gone Game is out. While the first season of the show was shot at the home of the actors and was directed via Zoom during the first wave of coronavirus, the makers have stepped out of the confines of home for the second season.

The second season of the show picks up from where the first season ended. The search for Sahil Gujral, played by Arjun Mathur, continues. While some believe he died due to coronavirus, others think he was murdered by his wife and a close friend. But his wife, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, is sure he is alive.

The trailer hints at a Rs 300 crore scam, a murder and a broken Gujral family. We are also told that Sahil is alive and is in hiding. Going by the teaser, it looks like Sahil has faked his death for the insurance money. Now, it remains to be seen if he will manage to escape from the country unnoticed or will be caught by the police?

The official logline of Gone Game Season 2 reads, “The game is far from over. The Gujrals are back with more mind games. It’s time to #LetTheGameBegin.”

The five-episode thriller series will see Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Dibyendu Bhattacharya reprising their roles. Harleen Sethi has joined the ensemble this season.

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, The Gone Game Season 2 is produced by Bodhitree Multimedia. The makers haven’t announced the release date of the show yet.