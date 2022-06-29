The Gone Game 2 trailer: Deceit and manipulations make this murder mystery darker and messier

A family feud is set to get bigger and messier in season 2 of The Gone Game. The newly released trailer of the murder mystery depicts how the show will unleash shocking secrets and twists in the upcoming season. The show, which debuted in 2020, has Sanjay Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Indraneil Sengupta and Dibyendu Bhattacharya reprising their roles.

The Gone Game Season 2 takes off from events of the first season, which ended on the mystery whether Sahil Gujral is alive or dead. While his wife Suhani fled with her lover Prateek, it turns out there is a bigger game plan, as suggested by the latest trailer. We get to see that Suhani has more skeletons in the cupboard, as she wows to prove that Sahil is alive. In her quest, she gets murdered, leaving Sahil’s parents and her sister-in-law under the scanner.

The trailer also introduces us to CBI officer Sharmila Gupta, played by Harleen Sethi, who tries to frame the family. But, she has her own reasons. And in the midst of all this, Sahil, who is alive, is trying to prove his existence.

The Gone Game was created as an experimental show in 2020, at the peak of the pandemic-induced lockdown. It was shot remotely by the actors themselves, within the confines of their homes. The show received positive reviews, leading to the OTT platform greenlighting its second season.

The Gone Game Season 2 will premiere on Voot Select on July 7.