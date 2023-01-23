scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

The Glory Part 2 trailer: Song Hye-kyo unleashes hell on her tormentors, Lee Do-hyun turns executioner

The trailer for The Glory Part 2, featuring Song Hye-kyo, has just dropped.

The GlorySong Hye-kyo in The Glory. (Photos: Netflix)
Listen to this article
The Glory Part 2 trailer: Song Hye-kyo unleashes hell on her tormentors, Lee Do-hyun turns executioner
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The first part of Glory set the stage for Song Hye-kyo’s Dong-eun’s revenge. The promo for the second part of the series sees a grim Dong-eun writing a letter to her bullies, especially Yeon-jin, the girl who tormented her physically and psychologically in school. She promises hell for her—and as she writes the words, flashes of what’s to come is seen, including a house on fire, Dong-eun crying, and Lee Do-hyun’s Joo Yeo-Jung promising to be her executioner. The trailer is ripe with explosive tension, and gives a hint of the madness that is to ensue.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix Korea (@netflixkr)

The second part of the series will drop on March 10 on Netflix.

In the first part of the revenge drama, we saw the backstory of Song Hye-kyo’s Dong-eun, a middle-class girl brutally tortured by her rich classmates. She drops out of school and slowly starts planning her revenge over the course of the next several years, and becomes the homeroom teacher for her bully Yeon-jin’s daughter. As the series progresses, she finds solace in Lee Do-hyun, who promises to help her out in this bloodied quest for revenge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

Song Hye-kyo had earlier spoken about her character in The Glory to Elle saying, “There were many dynamic scenes in which Dong Eun expresses her emotions. I was excited to express the emotions that I had never [portrayed through acting] before. I felt so happy lying down in my room after I finished filming the difficult scenes.” When asked how she wanted her character Moon Dong Eun to look outwardly, she replied, “I wanted her to look exhausted and weak. A person determined to take revenge might gain weight, but I thought it would be more pleasurable when the perpetrators were beaten by a weak and small person whose appearance makes them think, ‘What’s so scary about that person?’ Initially, I was planning not to change my clothes that often, but since the character’s job is a teacher who stands in front of children, I had to look more neat and tidy.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 11:47 IST
Next Story

Microsoft shuts down its social VR platform AltspaceVR amid shift in priorities

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce's performance
Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce’s performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close