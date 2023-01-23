The Glory Part 2 trailer: Song Hye-kyo unleashes hell on her tormentors, Lee Do-hyun turns executioner

The first part of Glory set the stage for Song Hye-kyo’s Dong-eun’s revenge. The promo for the second part of the series sees a grim Dong-eun writing a letter to her bullies, especially Yeon-jin, the girl who tormented her physically and psychologically in school. She promises hell for her—and as she writes the words, flashes of what’s to come is seen, including a house on fire, Dong-eun crying, and Lee Do-hyun’s Joo Yeo-Jung promising to be her executioner. The trailer is ripe with explosive tension, and gives a hint of the madness that is to ensue.

The second part of the series will drop on March 10 on Netflix.

In the first part of the revenge drama, we saw the backstory of Song Hye-kyo’s Dong-eun, a middle-class girl brutally tortured by her rich classmates. She drops out of school and slowly starts planning her revenge over the course of the next several years, and becomes the homeroom teacher for her bully Yeon-jin’s daughter. As the series progresses, she finds solace in Lee Do-hyun, who promises to help her out in this bloodied quest for revenge.

Song Hye-kyo had earlier spoken about her character in The Glory to Elle saying, “There were many dynamic scenes in which Dong Eun expresses her emotions. I was excited to express the emotions that I had never [portrayed through acting] before. I felt so happy lying down in my room after I finished filming the difficult scenes.” When asked how she wanted her character Moon Dong Eun to look outwardly, she replied, “I wanted her to look exhausted and weak. A person determined to take revenge might gain weight, but I thought it would be more pleasurable when the perpetrators were beaten by a weak and small person whose appearance makes them think, ‘What’s so scary about that person?’ Initially, I was planning not to change my clothes that often, but since the character’s job is a teacher who stands in front of children, I had to look more neat and tidy.”