The Forgotten Army teaser: Kabir Khan’s war drama looks intense

Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 24, 2020. The teaser of the upcoming series is out, and it gives us a glimpse into the series. Starring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari, it appears that the series is set in pre-independence India when Subhash Chandra Bose founded the Azad Hind Fauj.

The series was first announced in 2017 and was set to be Kabir Khan’s debut in the web space. However, the director made his debut in the digital space with Hotstar’s docu-drama Roar of The Lion based on cricketer MS Dhoni.

Watch the teaser of The Forgotten Army here:

Previously, a web series on Bose was made by AltBalaji. Titled Bose Dead/Alive, the series starred Rajkummar Rao in the title role.

Kabir Khan earlier said in a statement. “These are super exciting times for any content creator in India and I am elated to make my debut in the digital space with Amazon Prime Video’s India Original.” Kabir made a documentary of the same name in 1999.

On the film front, Kabir Khan is presently working on the sports drama 83 which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is based on Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup.

Kabir Khan is known for directing films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and New York among more.

