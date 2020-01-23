The Forgotten Army actor Sunny Kaushal: Historical genre can entertain and educate the audience

Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army starts streaming on January 24 on Amazon Prime Video. Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army starts streaming on January 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

Kabir Khan directed The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 24. Headlining the five-episode series will be Sunny Kaushal along with debutant Sharvari. The historical drama will bring forth the untold story of the soldiers of the Indian National Army, who gave their lives for their country.

Talking about the web series, Sunny Kaushal, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “From an actor’s point of view, it was a great opportunity to play this character. The story is worth telling, and I was amazed at how much knowledge Kabir sir had on the subject.”

The younger Kaushal brother has earlier also been part of period drama Gold and even his last release Bhanga Paa Le had him play a character from the pre-independence era. Sharing that he feels he has some connect from the era, the actor smiled to say, “I think I lived in that time period in my past life.”

“None of us know what exactly happened then, it’s mostly an interpretation. So yes, having done a few roles set during that time, the research did come in handy for me. I didn’t have to think twice before attempting something. But this show was different as we are presenting a story of what happened to these soldiers in Singapore in the 1940s. I went to the city for the first time to shoot this, it was a new world altogether,” Sunny shared about the experience.

Talking about how working with Kabir Khan on The Forgotten Army became a learning experience, Kaushal said, “For this show, it was all about trusting Kabir sir. He has made a documentary on the subject and knows the story inside out. So he automatically became our point of reference. Also, we were trained in handling weapons, combat training, march past among more. The physical training was important to make the characters look convincing.”

Sunny Kaushal’s last film Bhangra Paa Le released earlier this month, and he will end January on a high note with this web series. When asked if he feels like he has arrived in the industry, he said, “You never know about these things. You just have to keep doing roles which you want to. Honestly, I didn’t even know that both projects will be released in the same month. Now that it is, I am more than happy, mostly because of the fact that the two characters and projects are starkly different from each other.”

His elder brother Vicky Kaushal will also be seen essaying historical roles in Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Manekshaw. When quizzed if the two discuss history at home, Sunny Kaushal said, “Honestly, I love history and mythology, and you will find all kinds of books on the same in my room. Vicky might beat me up for this but he has no knowledge of history. However, I must add that he is very hard working, and when he takes up such a project, he researches everything about them. So now if you quiz him, he will know every minute detail.”

Since he is a fan of history, we asked him about his take on the genre becoming a means of entertainment. “I think it’s a good thing. The genre is loved by the audience of all age groups. And apart from entertaining, you will also end up educating people at the same time,” shared the 30-year-old.

On a concluding note, Sunny Kaushal spoke about his biggest takeaway from The Forgotten Army. He said, “No one can go back in time but one has to understand that there were people who gave their lives for us. I feel grateful and responsible that I have been given the chance to tell their stories to the world.”

Starting January 24, The Forgotten Army will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

