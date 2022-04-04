The First Lady trailer: Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama doesn’t want to be labelled as ‘Black Martha Stewart’

A new trailer of The First Lady is out, and it gives us a quick introduction of three powerful first ladies — Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

At one point, we see Viola’s Michelle Obama state that she is not ready to be perceived by the masses as a ‘Black Martha Stewart’.

There have been several stories about President Barack Obama and his leadership, but this will probably be the first time that we will see Obama’s wife and the First Lady Michelle Obama’s narrative, and what it might have been like for her to be in such a powerful position, but somehow always in the shadow of her partner.

The official synopsis of the Showtime series reads, “The First Lady is a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the government’s East Wing, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments. Through interweaving storylines so intimate it’s as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

The First Lady will premiere on April 15 on Voot Select.