The Final Call was an interesting challenge: Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood face to venture into the digital space. The actor is seen playing the captain of a plane, which he plans to take down, in ZEE5’s original The Final Call. Based on Priya Kumar’s novel I Will Go With You, the thrilling web series will also talk about mental illness.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Arjun opens up about the show, his web debut and what keeps him away from the screen.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

What is The Final Call all about?

I really can’t say much about it. Once you see it, you will get to understand the guy. He is the captain of a flight and is up to something that can leave everyone on-board, dead. The story journeys the emotions of this man, who is depressed and disturbed and wants to bring the plane down. It’s a thriller and a very interesting subject. It’s like the final call, literally for the passengers.

How did you prepare for your role as a pilot?

I did undergo training. You have to look convincing while flying an Airbus. I had to be familiar with everything inside the cockpit and understand the mechanism. It was an exciting time to lean it. But I must add, the job of a pilot is extremely lonely. They are stuck inside this box for hours alone, in complete silence.

What made you step into the digital space and how has been the experience?

It’s not taking a step honestly. I was just intrigued by this interesting subject. I had signed up with ZEE5 for another project – Taj Mahal, where I was to play Shah Jahan. And I was really excited about it. But when I read the script, it wasn’t great. Tarun Katiyal (CEO, ZEE5) then suggested that I read The Final Call’s script and do it, in case I like it. And I was completely blown away when I did. I was amazed and it also gave me an opportunity to push myself as an actor. As I said, the captain is all alone. Through the entire show, I had to be confined in the cockpit and act alone. This one character leads the entire story. It was an interesting challenge.

But what’s your take on web slowly becoming a strong alternative medium of entertainment?

It is the future. I think in some years, only a few films will be made for the theatre. There will be films that will directly get released on the digital space. Also, on the web, we are seeing all kind of genres being experimented with. Soon, the audience will be subscribing to all of them and choose what they want to see. It’s an exciting time for any creative person where content will rule.

The Final Call is based on the book – I Will Go With You. What’s your take on novels being adapted for the screen?

It has always been the trend. And more so now, as it’s the need of the hour to work on a good subject. If it’s a great story, why not? But one has to do full justice to it. We have brought about a few changes in my character and the story in comparison to the original piece. I think not everybody reads now so making a film or show on a book only helps you to pass the message.

Your show also deals with mental illness. Do you feel it’s still a taboo in our society to talk about it openly?

Depression can really make you do stupid things. One might feel there’s no hope at all. So it’s really important to recognise the issue and seek help. Through our lives, as we gain experience, we also see a lot of ups and downs. And that can cause pressure and depression. One has to then talk to someone who can back it with facts, someone who knows how to deal with a situation like that. I have seen so many people, who are successful but with so much work, they get disturbed and pressurised.

Almost two decades in the industry, how satisfied do you feel as an actor?

It’s been a satisfying journey. But there’s still a long way to go and a lot to learn. I don’t believe in having regrets and want to continue focussing on the future. I am doing fewer projects as I don’t want to do it only for the sake of it. Unfortunately, I haven’t come across scripts that I want to sacrifice my arms and legs for.

You also ventured into screenplay and production. What made you take up the new challenges?

As actors, you get involved anyway. It’s easier to stick around and say how things should be done. It boils down to blame game. So I felt I should know about the other side. It helps in seeing things from a different perspective.

So what’s next for you?

It will mostly be in films now. There’s a horror film that we are working on. Also, there’s a thriller and adventure film in line.