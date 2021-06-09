The Family Season 2: Not just Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee, these 5 actors also left a lasting impression

Filmmakers Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime web series The Family Man Season 2 is garnering praise from almost every corner. Despite a few criticisms, the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni-starrer show is being celebrated for bringing up a stunning sequel, which also happens to boast a very credible ensemble cast. Every supporting character fit well into the puzzle and helped elevate the show even further.

Apart from Manoj and Samantha, here are five such actors who made a lasting impression with their performances in The Family Man 2.

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade

Had The Family Man been a superhero project, the talented Sharib Hashmi’s character JK would be Robin to our Batman, Hit-Girl to our Kick-Ass. JK is Srikant Tiwari’s (Manoj Bajpayee) closest friend, a colleague and an efficient intelligent officer. While he has little backstory of his own, he happens to provide ample support to Srikant not only on the professional front, but even during personal crisis as well. Sharib is as good as JK in the second season as he was in the first one, also providing some much needed comic relief in an otherwise intense scenario.

Sunny Hinduja as Milind

While in the first season, Sunny Hinduja’s character was only a recurring one, he has a bigger role to play this time round. We see him in the second season as an officer wrestling with guilt who overcomes his fears to return to TASC. Milind is given more edge and more meat here as he also battles with posttraumatic stress disorder after the concluding events of the first season.

Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari

Priyamani and Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man 2.

While Suchitra might not necessarily lead as adventurous a life as her partner, she surely is made out to be a strong woman who juggles both her career and family life. However, Suchi, as Srikant calls her, doesn’t happen to be flawless either, as she very likely ‘spent the night’ with a colleague as she got tired of her husband’s absence from home and her life. In the second season, as a result of her misstep, Suchi is seen acting out of guilt and picking up needless fights with him. Priyamani plays Suchitra with a very convincing air and her chemistry with Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant is also quite palpable.

Ravindra Vijay as Muthu Pandian

Like his Mumbai colleagues Srikant and JK, Muthu also happens to be a spy, but he is based out of Chennai. Muthu is the perfect southern counterpart to JK. He is just as dedicated and efficient as JK Talpade, with a slightly less comical edge than Talpade. His contribution to both the Mumbai TASC team and The Family Man Season 2 is significant.

Uday Mahesh as Chellam Sir in The Family Man 2.

Uday Mahesh as Chellam sir

Despite having very little screen presence, Uday Mahesh managed to make ‘Chellam sir’ trend on Twitter post Season 2’s release. This is also, of course, in large part due to the way the character was written, but Mahesh brought the quick wit and paranoia of being discovered incredibly well on-screen. Chellam sir often appeared to help Srikant Tiwari out of sticky situations, and took absolutely no credit for his part in averting a major disaster. Selfless, unintentionally hilarious and an absolute master spy, Chellam sir stood out in the crowd.

The Family Man Season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.