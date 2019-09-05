The Family Man trailer: Manoj Bajpayee starrer promises a refreshing take on the life of a spy

The first trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s web series The Family Man is out, and it looks like creators Raj & DK are ready to jump back in the game with all guns blazing.

The Amazon Prime Video show is said to be inspired from news stories and features a family man, Manoj Bajpayee, who apart from being a ‘world-class spy’, also happens to lead a dysfunctional personal life. The show promises a refreshing take on the life of a spy, who not only actively participates in taking on bad guys on the filed, but tries to maintain a familiar rhythm back home.

Manoj Bajpayee holds back a profanity, delivers kicks as well as laughs, all in under three minutes. But that was to be expected since we are talking about an actor who has proved time and again how well he knows his job.

The Family Man seems to have a bit of everything – from humour, politics to action; all made more accessible with a touch of authenticity. Maybe this Indian original will finally lift Amazon Prime Video from the slump it has been experiencing of late.

The Family Man will start streaming from September 20 on Amazon Prime Video.