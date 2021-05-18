scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Family Man season 2 trailer release date: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and others gear up for a thrilling ride

The Family Man Season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and Priyamani, among others. The Raj and DK-created web series will release on Amazon Prime Video.

May 18, 2021 1:34:20 pm
Manoj Bajpayee’s web series The Family Man Season 2 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. After months of speculations, the streaming giant on Tuesday announced that the trailer of The Family Man 2 will be out on Wednesday.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man Season 2 will see south Indian actor Samantha Akkineni joining the cast. Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi will reprise their roles. In Season 2, as world-class spy Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) struggles to balance his family and professional life, he’ll face a new nemesis in Raji (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). The series also marks the Telugu star’s digital debut.

In an earlier interview with PTI, filmmakers Raj and DK had shared the experience of chalking out the premise of The Family Man Season 2. “It is a tall order. This is the first time that we are in a sequel kind of territory. We have not done anything like this before. We did this because the world in the show is so exciting. It is interesting yet challenging to match up to the expectations. We had to step it up,” Raj told PTI.

The Family Man Season 1 premiered in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video to a positive response.

