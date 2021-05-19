The Family Man Season 2 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee meets his nemesis in Samantha Akkineni’s Rajji, and life

After a long wait, The Family Man season 2 trailer is finally upon us. The makers of Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni-starrer on Wednesday released the trailer of The Family Man Season 2, setting in motion the countdown to the premiere of the much-delayed web series, which will now release on June 4.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari is not only up against the ‘new face of danger’ Rajji, played by Samantha Akkineni, but life itself. His wife tells their marriage is a sham (a word that he has to google, by the way), his new boss is a catchphrase-spewing millennial and he has FOMO as he is being kept away from his calling. It is but a given that he will lose it sooner than later and give us a string of rather colourful expletives (all of it beeped though). The Family Man season 2 trailer is exactly what it promised – mounted on a bigger canvas and a whole lot of fun.

Watch The Family Man Season 2 trailer here

The Family Man’s plotline revolves around the protagonist Srikant Tiwari, who is an intelligence officer, straddling the two worlds of domesticity and espionage. The series shows us how Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant is an ordinary man caught in an extraordinary situation.

The Family Man Season 2 also marks the digital debut of Telugu star Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen essaying a pivotal part in the show’s sophomore season. Recently, the actor congratulated filmmakers Raj and DK for the success of their new film Cinema Bandi and asked them to release The Family Man Season 2 as soon as possible. “#cinemabandi is endearing and so full of hope. Three cheers to the team for bringing us this gem of a film….a breath of fresh air. Congratulations @rajanddk so so happy for you. Now, let’s release #thefamilyman2 (sic),” Samantha wrote on social media.

The director duo had earlier said about what to expect from Samantha’s role in The Family Man Season 2, “Her (Samantha Akkineni) character will surprise everyone. She has a role with boldness and edginess in The Family Man. Samantha delivered her best in the role.”

Manoj also sounded positive about the second season of the upcoming series in a recent interview, “At times I reserve comments (about my work) because you start sounding flamboyant. All I would say is that Family Man 2 is going to be far bigger and far more different than before. It is going to be an experience that you will not forget easily.”

The Family Man season 2 poster was released by its makers on social media on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/PrimeVideoIN) The Family Man season 2 poster was released by its makers on social media on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/PrimeVideoIN)

The show, which was supposed to come out earlier this year, has been in the news for the delays with fans often demanding its release. In response to the demands of The Family Man Season 2’s release, Raj and DK had said in a statement previously, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!”

The Family Man 2 will also see Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles from the first season. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on — on Amazon Prime Video.