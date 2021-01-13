The Family Man Season 2 teaser: Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari is back in action

The teaser of The Family Man season 2 is out, and as expected, it is taking things a notch higher. Besides Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, the new season will also feature Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni, who is making her digital debut with the series. Others like Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Priyamani and Sunny Hinduja reprise their roles from the first season.

The teaser offers a sneak peek at the kind of intensity that one can expect from the Raj and DK show. While Srikant and Suchitra’s daughter complains about the friction in their marriage, the intelligent officer himself seems missing in action. It is only at the end of the teaser that we get a glimpse of Manoj. The clip also features a quick cut of Samantha dressed in ethnic clothes. Another impending disaster seems to loom as Srikant’s personal life goes for a toss.

Talking about The Family Man season 2, Raj and DK said in a statement, “We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of The Family Man. The response to first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season. The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is – when is season 2 coming. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man.”

The trailer of The Family Season 2 will release on January 19. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 12.