The Family Man Season 2 postponed, confirm Raj and DK

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur, has been postponed to the summer. The series was earlier supposed to release on February 12.

A statement by Raj and DK shared on Instagram read, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!”

The makers had previously released a teaser and announced that the trailer will drop at a later date. The trailer was never released which led to speculation that the series might get postponed.

The official synopsis of the Amazon Prime Video series reads, “The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant’s tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle class guy who is a world class spy.”

The first season of The Family Man received rave reviews.