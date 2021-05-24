The Family Man Season 2 new teaser: Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari struggles at his new desk job

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man Season 2.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday released a new teaser of the upcoming web series The Family Man Season 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

In the latest clip, we see Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari get constantly annoyed by his boss at his new desk job. Tiwari’s boss is always seen advising him to not be a ‘minimum guy’.

A visibly irked Tiwari asks his friend JK (Sharib Hashmi) what does being a minimum guy constitute? On other occasions, Tiwari’s new senior is seen asking him to pull his socks up and even thump his chest ala Matthew McConaughey’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, The Family Man Season 2 will also see Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Dalip Tahil, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal, Anandsami, Abhay Verma and Kaustubh Kumar in action.

Created by Raj and DK, the second season of The Family Man will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.