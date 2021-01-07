The Family Man Season 2 gets a release date

Directors Raj and DK’s beloved web series The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on February 12 this year. The makers released a short clip on Thursday to announce the same.

Just like the previous season, the new chapter also seems to offer an intriguing mystery. The clip features an intense Manoj Bajpayee looking into the camera as a collage of Samantha Akkineni’s character emerges in the background.

Talking about The Family Man season 2, Raj and DK said in a statement, “We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of The Family Man. The response to first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season. The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is – when is season 2 coming. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man.”

The Family Man season one premiered in September 2019 and was a runaway hit. The show was applauded for its direction, performances and writing. The plot focused on Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer, his misadventures, and how he tries to maintain a balance between his personal and professional life.

While the primary cast from the first season will return to reprise their roles, there is an exciting new addition in the form of Telugu star Samantha Akkineni. “When we spoke to her (Samantha) for the first time, we told her that it is not a glamorous role and it will have a lot of action sequences. She didn’t take even a second and said, ‘I am up for it. That is exactly what I want,’” director Raj Nidimoru had earlier said while speaking to indianexpress.com.

Apart from Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man Season 2 will also star Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.