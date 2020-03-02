The Family Man Season 2 completes shoot

Filmmaker Krishna DK with The Family Man actors Sharad Kelkar and Manoj Bajpayee (Photo: Instagram/manojbajpayee). Filmmaker Krishna DK with The Family Man actors Sharad Kelkar and Manoj Bajpayee (Photo: Instagram/manojbajpayee).

The filming of the second season of Amazon series The Family Man is finished, director duo Raj & DK announced on Monday.

The directors, who are also the creators of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, shared the update on social media.

“It’s a wrap, folks! #thefamilymanseason2 #wrapparty #d2rfilms #rajndk,” they wrote on Instagram.

The Family Man follows a middle-class man, played by Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency. The first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag.

South star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web debut with the upcoming season, features in a pivotal role.

The Family Man started streaming on September 20, 2019 and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews.

