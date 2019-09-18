‘A series has its own grammar’

Known for their quirky feature films, director-writer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has developed a 10-episode thriller The Family Man that will start streaming this Friday. After they got noticed in 2009 with the crime comedy 99, they have created a niche for themselves with their humour and style of storytelling. Their movies, Shor in the City (2011) and Go Goa Gone (2013) garnered much appreciation. Their web debut, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, is an action-drama series that revolves around a middle-class man who tries to stop terror attacks even as he has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low-paying job.

Excerpts from an interview with Nidimoru and DK:

Raj Nidimoru: For the series, we wanted to take on an important subject. So, we jumped into the topic of geopolitics and terrorism. As soon as we knew this was the idea, the next challenge was how to tell a fresh story and not make it just another series on counter-terrorism. So, we thought we should have our kind of humour in it without diluting the subject.

Krishna DK: The show’s concept is about a middle-class man who has the same problems as you and I. He is doing a government job. And, you know, how people think that you don’t have to do much in a government job, except that his job is to protect the nation from terror threats. That was the contrast we wanted to show. A man may look like you and me, travel in a train and eat vada pav at a train station but he might be saving the country. We started thinking about the the day-to-day life as there is a lot of humour to take from it.

Did you first think of the everyday hero concept and then build the story around it?

DK: The underlining theme of the show is the ‘middle-class hero’. It took a while to wrap our heads around it. Three of us, Raj, myself and our friend Suman Kumar, wrote it. It took a long time because creating the first season is always the toughest. You have to get the tonality of the show right. You also have to get the correct characters as you will be investing in them in the following seasons.

Nidimoru: The usual method would be to make these guys bigger than life. The idea was to take the glamour off these characters to make them just common men. Yet, the job they do is extraordinary. They work for a department called TASK, a fictional branch of the National Investigation Agency. However, all the operations that they carry out are quite fact-based. So, it’s true to life.

How far did geography and locations influence the script?

Nidimoru: It was important for us to explore a wider range, we didn’t limit ourselves to Hindi-speaking characters. We have characters speaking Tamil, Marathi, Kashmiri and Pashto. We have used India as a bigger canvas as the story travels from Cochin to Mumbai and Kashmir to Balochistan.

You have an interesting cast. How did you decide on that?

Nidimoru: One of the first actors we went to was Manoj Bajpayee. We told him the role of a common man with an extraordinary job was right up his alley. He was pretty excited. The role of his wife is played by Priyamani. The next person to be cast was Sharib Hashmi. His character was supposed to be that of a Bengali guy. Many suggested that we take him for the role. Since Sharib is from Maharashtra, I didn’t want to cheat and cast him as a Bengali. So, we made the character a Maharashtrian.

What are the factors you have to keep in mind when you are doing a web series of this scale?

DK: Obviously, we have made feature films (Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone and Happy Ending) and are now transitioning to a series. On the surface, it might look like it’s a natural progression but it’s not. A series has its own grammar. Yes, the whole thing is one story but a 10-episode series is also like telling 10 sub-stories. It should not feel like a 10-hour film but 10 episodes. In spite of the cliffhanger which takes you to the next episode there should be the satisfaction of watching an individual episode. Each episode has an opening, middle and conclusion. That was a big learning for us. The amount of writing one has to do is a lot more than writing a movie.

Nidimoru: We kept our sensibilities that we always had in our features — the satirical humour. We shot it like a movie but wrote 10 hours of it.

How intrinsic is humour to your writing? Can it ever be effortless?

Nidimoru: It’s slightly effortless for us. It has kind of become second nature. Even when we were making a drama, there’s a certain sense of humour that creeps in. A heartbroken guy crying over a girl can be shown with a touch humour also.

DK: Blending of genres is something we have been doing subconsciously. In this show, the lighter moments are far lighter and the serious moments get darker. At the beginning of an episode, you feel light but it slowly transitions to something serious.

Advertising

The Family Man will stream on Prime Video from September 20