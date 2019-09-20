The Family Man first impression: Amazon Prime Video raises the bar with this Manoj Bajpayee series

The Indian web series space is increasingly getting more and more crowded with shows releasing every few days but the quality here is not in sync with the quantity. Shows like Sacred Games, Made in Heaven and Delhi Crime have made a mark because of their engaging storytelling and we are happy to report that Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man follows suit brilliantly.

Manoj Bajpayee plays a field agent Srikant Tiwari whose job is to predict terrorist attacks before they happen. His partner at work is JK, played by Sharib Hashmi, and their relationship is more at ease than the one Tiwari shares with his wife Suchi, played by Priyamani.

The Family Man is an investigative thriller but the show is spot on with its humour. In a scene in the opening episode, Bajpayee’s character is told by his superior about three terrorists via expositional dialogue. We learn what’s necessary for the plot and as Bajpayee is about to walk out of the room, he enquires about his impending home loan thus reminding you that he is also a ‘Family Man’ after all.

Creators Raj and DK have an unorthodox understanding of the world and we have seen this in their works before (Go Goa Gone, Stree). Here too, they create a balance between Tiwari’s personal and professional life that appears comic but in fact, is the sad reality that makes you laugh. Even the scenes where Tiwari is with his family, the sense of humour isn’t lost

The Family Man rests mostly on the shoulders of its lead man and he takes the responsibility head-on. The genre of investigative thrillers isn’t new to the audience but the treatment here is surprisingly fresh.

Verdict: The Family Man has 10 episodes but judging by the first two episodes, it seems ideal for a weekend binge.