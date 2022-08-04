The Family Man creators Raj and DK sign multi-year deal with Netflix

August 4, 2022 7:44:32 pm
Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have joined hands with Netflix for a multi-year creative partnership, the streamer announced Thursday. Under their D2R Films banner, The Family Man directors will develop and produce their upcoming projects for the streaming giant.
Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, they are excited to partner with the filmmakers, who according to her have an ingenious storytelling style.
“Raj & DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country. Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio. We are excited to continue our relationship with them for a multi-year creative partnership that will bring superlative entertainment to Netflix members around the world,” Shergill said in a statement.
Nidimoru and DK, best known for movies like Go Goa Gone, Stree and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series The Family Man, said they aim to create unique stories for Netflix.
“Netflix is a pioneer in the streaming space backed by its unstinting, passionate support for filmmaking and filmmakers. We are looking forward to creating big, unique stories and challenging ourselves to push the storytelling into exciting and fresh spaces,” the directors said.
The duo will also be the showrunners and directors of Netflix’s upcoming comedy crime thriller series Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkumar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan. Inspired by the misfits of the world, the show is set in the 90s. It is a story of love and innocence in a world of crime, a nostalgic tale of all kinds of firsts, from first love to first kill.
Details regarding their other upcoming projects for Netflix have been kept under wraps.
Raj & DK also produced last year’s acclaimed Telugu film Cinema Bandi, which is currently streaming on Netflix.
