scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

The Family Man creators Raj and DK sign multi-year deal with Netflix

Raj and DK will also be the showrunners and directors of Netflix's upcoming comedy crime thriller series Guns and Gulaabs starring Rajkumar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 7:44:32 pm
raj and dk netflix seriesRaj and DK have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. (Photo: Instagram/Raj and DK)

Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have joined hands with Netflix for a multi-year creative partnership, the streamer announced Thursday. Under their D2R Films banner, The Family Man directors will develop and produce their upcoming projects for the streaming giant.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, they are excited to partner with the filmmakers, who according to her have an ingenious storytelling style.

Raj & DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country. Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio. We are excited to continue our relationship with them for a multi-year creative partnership that will bring superlative entertainment to Netflix members around the world,” Shergill said in a statement.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt says ‘we need to boycott the boycotts’

Nidimoru and DK, best known for movies like Go Goa Gone, Stree and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series The Family Man, said they aim to create unique stories for Netflix.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

“Netflix is a pioneer in the streaming space backed by its unstinting, passionate support for filmmaking and filmmakers. We are looking forward to creating big, unique stories and challenging ourselves to push the storytelling into exciting and fresh spaces,” the directors said.

The duo will also be the showrunners and directors of Netflix’s upcoming comedy crime thriller series Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkumar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan. Inspired by the misfits of the world, the show is set in the 90s. It is a story of love and innocence in a world of crime, a nostalgic tale of all kinds of firsts, from first love to first kill.

Also Read |Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away at 68

Details regarding their other upcoming projects for Netflix have been kept under wraps.

Raj & DK also produced last year’s acclaimed Telugu film Cinema Bandi, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 07:44:32 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

Featured Stories

Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning
Money laundering case

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning

Mumbai: 709 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 1,400 crore seized

Mumbai: 709 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 1,400 crore seized

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

Explained: Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lankan port
ICYMI

Explained: Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lankan port

Premium
How to tame a beast called cholesterol

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘spa time’ on her trip to Rishikesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement