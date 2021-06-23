The Family Man BTS video: Manoj Bajpayee says on-screen son Vedant Sinha is flamboyant, has a piece of advice for JK Talpade

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes video where The Family Man creators Raj and DK introduce director Suparn Verma, while Manoj Bajpayee is seen talking about his on-screen son, played by Vedant Sinha. We also see Srikant Tiwari give some advice to his close buddy JK Talpade (played by Sharib Hashmi), even as Sharib himself makes light of JK’s attempt to flirt with women.

In the video, we first see Priyamani aka Suchi Iyer talking to the camera and urging filmmaker Suparn Verma to wave at the camera. In the next shot, Raj and DK are seen talking about Verma as the newest member of The Family Man team. The duo describe him as a ‘livewire’ who doesn’t seem to sleep.

And of course, the clip features Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, the one who has won everyone’s heart by his adorable, amusing antics on-screen. Talking about Vedant, Bajpayee says, “He (Vedant) is flamboyant. So whatever he has learnt that day or that month, he tries to show off.”

The focus then turns to Sharib Hashmi’s lovable sidekick character JK Talpade, where we see the actor himself taking the mickey out of JK by stating, “He can only flirt with women. He does not have it in him to pursue women. Just keeps saying, ‘Call me JK, call me JK (laughs).'” Manoj too had a word of advice for JK and said that whatever happens, JK shouldn’t marry.

The Family Man Season 2 features Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Vedant Sinha, Shahab Ali among others. Directed by Suparn Verma and created by Raj and DK, the second series premiered this month to positive reviews.