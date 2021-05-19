The Family Man 2 trailer: ‘Is Moosa dead’ to ‘who is Raji’, 5 questions posed by Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni series

Srikant Tiwari is back, and so is Manoj Bajpayee infusing life into our favourite common man in The Family Man season 2. And if you thought its trailer, which released on Wednesday, got you excited, well, we have our questions ready.

The Raj and DK created web series debuted in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video and grabbed eyeballs for its crisp editing, thrilling storytelling and laudable performances. But now, as we gear up for its latest season, we cannot help but go back to that cliffhanger of an ending, along with key points in the plot, that have kept us intrigued for the past two years.

Is Moosa dead?

Srikant Tiwari took down Moosa Rahman (Neeraj Madhav) at the end of season 1. Firstly, his reveal as the dreaded terrorist and the main bad guy was a shocker in itself. Adding to the thrill was whether he is alive or dead. That’s because we never saw him “dying”, but only his body. In fact, the makers had left us confused when they released a teaser in January this year titled “Is Moosa Really Dead?” And just like JK, Moosa’s glimpses in the teaser gave us chills too.

Are Moosa and Raji connected?

Call it a gut feeling or tiny hints that the trailer gives us, but it won’t be surprising if the antagonists of the two seasons have a story running between them. As a fan asked Manoj on Twitter if both the seasons of The Family Man connected, the actor gave a noncommittal response about waiting to find out more. Also, considering Moosa and Raji are bold, ruthless and anti-establishment, we can only guess if one plot leads to another one here.

What happened to Delhi?

At the end of The Family Man season 1, Delhi had turned into a ticking bomb, ready to explode. Moosa’s plan is to recreate the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in New Delhi under the name ‘Mission Zulfiqar’. As per plan the hijacked chemical plant will spew toxic gases that’ll kill everyone in the city in 2 hours. The last scene shows one of the containers bursting. Now, whether or not Delhi went up in smoke is something to watch out for.

Are Zoya and Milind alive?

The two team members of Srikant at TASC, Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) and Milind (Sunny Hinduja) were caught in a cross-fire with Moosa’s men at the chemical plant, in the last episode of its debut season. The two are so badly stuck there that they are unable to flee and reach Srikant. Adding to their desperation is the leak of toxic gases that begin to happen at the plant. While Milind is shot, Zoya cries in desperation. Their absence from the trailer of season two also makes us wonder whether they survived the previous cliffhanger.

Why is Srikant working a desk job?

We are sure Srikant returned to Mumbai. But he is an able TASC officer, dedicated, sincere and honest, and would even sacrifice his personal life for his job. Then why did he go for a ‘9-5’ desk job, as seen in the start of season two’s trailer? And by the looks of it, he isn’t happy. Even his marriage has hit rock bottom. It’s a ‘sham’, basically everything on his personal front is on the edge. We can only wait for its season two premiere to know what went wrong in his life that things around him turned upside down.

The Family Man 2 marks the digital debut of Telugu star Samantha Akkineni, who plays Raji, the first grey character of her career. It also has Sharib Hashmi reprising the role of JK Talpade, along with Priyamani. The show will be the last onscreen appearance of late actor Asif Basra who died earlier this year.

The Family Man 2 will stream on Amazon Prime from June 4.