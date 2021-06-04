The Family Man 2, The Mauritanian, Mortal Kombat: What to watch this weekend

The week gone by kept viewers busy with ample options across OTT platforms. While Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni-starrer The Family Man 2 found many takers, there was Mortal Kombat and Dom on the platter too.

Here are all the major titles which you can stream this weekend:

Release Date Title Platform Language June 1 The Mauritanian Amazon Prime Video English June 1 Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme Netflix English June 2 Kim’s Convenience S5 Netflix English June 2 Carnaval Netflix Spanish June 3 Creator’s File: GOLD Netflix Japanese June 3 Summertime: Season 2 Netflix Italian June 3 Dancing Queens Netflix Swedish June 3 Alan Saldaña: Locked Up Netflix Mexican June 3 Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 Netflix English June 3 Why Women Kill Season 2 Voot Select English June 3 Documental Season 4 Amazon Prime Video Japanese June 4 The Family Man Season 2 Amazon Prime Video Hindi June 4 Dom Amazon Prime Video English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu June 4 Mortal Kombat BookMyShow Stream English June 4 Sweet Tooth Netflix English June 4 Raya and the Last Dragon Disney Plus Hotstar English June 4 Trippin’ with the Kandasamys Netflix English June 4 Feel Good: Season 2 Netflix English June 4 Sweet & Sour Netflix English June 4 Xtreme Netflix English June 4 Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet Netflix English June 4 Head Above Water Amazon Prime Video English June 4 The Flood BookMyShow Stream English June 4 Made in Italy BookMyShow Stream English June 4 Adavipandi BookMyShow Stream Telugu June 4 Human: The World Within Netflix English

The Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime Video

In her review of The Family Man Season 2, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The second season of The Family Man is bigger, slicker, and much better. It significantly raises its stakes, casts its net wider, and manages to get in a larger context, even if fleeting, about the state of the world we are living in.”

The Mauritanian – Amazon Prime Video

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tahir Rahim and Jodie Foster star in this 9/11 procedural thriller dealing with the subject of unethical torture. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, the film is based on the real-life story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi who was wrongfully imprisoned for a period of 14 years without a fair trial.

Mortal Kombat: BookMyShow Stream

Mortal Kombat, which hit theatres in April this year, stars Lewis Tan, Hiroyuki Sanada, Joe Taslim, Josh Lawson, Jessica McNamee. In his review of the film, Indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat wrote, “The movie, like the games, is set in a fictional universe made up of eighteen realms or worlds, in which the Earthrealm is one. If the chosen warriors of a particular realm defeat the warrior of another in the titular tournament ten times, the victorious realm is allowed to conquer the vanquished one. Earthrealm stands on the verge of defeat after losing nine tournaments.”

Sweet Tooth: Netflix

In an interview, executive producer Robert Downey, Jr. revealed why he backed Netflix film Sweet Tooth. Downey said, “The comics had this scope and emotional breadth of storytelling, and the characters were just so engaging. We wanted to make a great co-viewing experience for parents and kids. And I know when Susan’s starting to engage with something, subject matter or a character, she just has this ability once she locks in and says, “I’m really feeling this.” She will not stop until it’s been brought to life.”

The actor added, “This is an expansive world and an epic story. Nowadays, you have to wow me. I have to feel like, “Wow, what is that? And where is that? And who are these people? And what’s going on?” And then I always leave it to the boss to make sure that the story rings true and the characters are great. This show has the big macro elements that get my attention, and you also really buy into these characters and root for them.”

Kim’s Convenience Season 5: Netflix

Kim’s Convenience revolves around a Korean-Canadian family that runs a convenience store in Toronto. It stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Nicole Power and others.

Dom: Amazon Prime Video

The Brazillian crime drama is reportedly inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro. The eight one-hour-long episodes follow a young diver Victor, who becomes a military intelligence agent and embraces the war on drugs as his life’s mission. But things go for a toss when his own son Pedro, turns into not only a drug addict but also one of the most wanted criminals around. The show has been dubbed for the Indian audience in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.