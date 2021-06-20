The Family Man 2 star Manoj Bajpayee reveals his real-life Chellam sir

Manoj Bajpayee has revealed the real Chellam sir in his life. Played by Uday Mahesh, the character was introduced in the season 2 of the actor’s hit web series The Family Man.

Chellam is someone Srikant Tiwari, Manoj’s character in the series created by Raj & D.K., can turn to when he has an issue that he is unable to solve. Manoj, while speaking to SpotboyE, revealed that Suparn Varma, one of the directors at The Family Man, is his real-life Chellam sir.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Manoj said, “So in my life there too many (characters like Chellam sir), for all the films and anything, you know, there are directors who I love and admire like, Neeraj Pandey or Abhishek Chaubey or Raj & DK or Anurag Kashyap all of these people I always call them. But one of the three directors – Suparn Verma – of The Family Man, he can be a Chellam Sir. He is somebody who has answers for everything, so I call him any time.”

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 has received extremely positive reception from both critics and audiences. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “…the Family Man Season 2 does the big picture so well. It brings us up to speed with India here today as we battle a brutal virus, and the continuing tragedy playing out all about us. But, aha, something else is afoot, this time in another part of the country, with the help of another enemy. Here comes the third season, no spoiler there.”