The Family Man 2 review and release LIVE UPDATES: Manoj Bajpayee’s series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The Family Man Season 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal, has released on Amazon Prime Video.

The second season marks the digital debut of popular south Indian actor Samantha Akkineni. Though her appearance in the trailer has generated some controversy, the makers stood by her and said that she “took an extreme risk to do this role.” Director Raj Nidmoru told indianexpress.com, “Samantha’s choice of doing The Family Man 2 is an extremely risky one, especially if you see how passionately her fans follow her work. Already there are few comments saying, ‘What did you do to our beautiful Samantha?’ I said, ‘She is still beautiful but in just a different role.’ Someone like her doing this role is very risky. It is brave to say, ‘I am going to let go of all the things people look in me, in my character and I will embrace a completely different, contrasting character and try and do my best with it.’”

After the controversy regarding the depiction of Tamil people and their culture in The Family Man Season 2 erupted, Raj & DK issued a statement that read, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people.”

From the trailer of Season 2, it seems like Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, has taken a job that has nothing to do with the intelligence force, but he slowly finds a way back to his old roots. The Family Man always focused on Srikant’s home-life as well as work-life as the show’s premise relies on the fact that people with dangerous jobs can have an equally demanding home life. This season too, it looks Srikant’s marital life is on the rocks as he is trying to patch things up with his wife, played by Priyamani.

Manoj Bajpayee shared with indianexpress.com, “They have created such a fantastic creative piece with season one, and the second season is uninfluenced and unimpacted by the success of the first season, because we already shot the first schedule by the time the first edition was out.”

He added, “The family has moved on, Srikant has moved on and he has new challenges on work front and I am restlessly curious to know how people are going to receive Srikant in these new circumstances, how they will welcome this explosive character like Samantha’s. That way, I am assured we have a great product in hand.”