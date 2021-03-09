‘Family Man 2 not cancelled’: confirm Manoj Bajpayee, Raj and DK as they quash rumours

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and directors, Raj and DK have reacted to the rumours about the second season of their web series, The Family Man, being cancelled. While Manoj clarified there is ‘no iota of truth’ to it, Raj & DK also condemned the rumours in strong words.

On Monday, the news of The Family Man 2 not releasing due to the recent guidelines on the regulation of web content went viral. The fans of the much-awaited Amazon Prime Video series got worried and asked the makers whether the espionage thriller will ever be out for them to watch.

Manoj, who plays the lead role in the espionage thriller, responded to one such report and called it ‘nonsensical’. He also said that those who have doubts about the release of The Family Man 2 can directly contact the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and the directors of the series. In their recent tweet, Raj & DK too quashed the report.

The series, starring Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur, was earlier supposed to release on February 12. It was later postponed till the summer of 2021 and Raj & DK released a statement promising the fans they will bring the second season of their show soon. “We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!” the filmmakers wrote in their statement.

The first season of the thriller had a cliff-hanger ending. It received rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike. The official synopsis of the Amazon Prime Video series reads, “The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant’s tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle-class guy who is a world-class spy.”