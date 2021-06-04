The Family Man 2, Mortal Kombat and Sweet Tooth: What to watch on June 4

Mortal Kombat and The Family Man Season 2 are now available on BookMyShow Stream and Amazon Prime Video, respectively.

Streaming platforms are bursting at the seams with new titles premiering every day. Check out all the new titles which have been added to the library of OTT platforms.

Title Platform Language The Family Man Season 2 Amazon Prime Video Hindi Dom Amazon Prime Video English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Mortal Kombat BookMyShow Stream English Sweet Tooth Netflix English Raya and the Last Dragon Disney Plus Hotstar English Trippin’ with the Kandasamys Netflix English Feel Good: Season 2 Netflix English Sweet & Sour Netflix English Xtreme Netflix English Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet Netflix English Head Above Water Amazon Prime Video English The Flood BookMyShow Stream English Made in Italy BookMyShow Stream English Adavipandi BookMyShow Stream Telugu Human: The World Within Netflix English

The Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime Video

After much delay, Manoj Bajpayee-led web series The Family Man Season 2 has finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series, once again, revolves around Indian spy Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee) who is juggling his personal and professional responsibilities. Apart from handling divorce with wife Suchitra (Priyamani), he also has to deal with the deadly plans of his nemesis Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni. While in season one, it was Delhi which was under attack, in season two, Srikant has been stationed in Chennai to save it from an attack.

Dom: Amazon Prime Video

The Brazillian crime drama inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro has been dubbed for the Indian audience in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The eight one-hour-long episodes follow the story of Victor, a young diver, who, by a twist of fate, becomes a military intelligence agent and embraces the war on drugs as his life’s mission. His life changes when his son, Pedro, turns into not only a drug addict but also one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro.

Mortal Kombat: BookMyShow Stream

Mortal Kombat released in theatres on April 23. (Photo: Warner Bros)

In his review of Mortal Kombat, Indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat wrote, “Mortal Kombat more than delivers on its promise of being a faithful, entertaining movie with plenty of callbacks and winks to hardcore fans. Being inspired from a fighting game, Mortal Kombat offers an abundance of richly designed and performed action scenes, and in that sense, it is a pretty good martial arts movie. It doesn’t hurt that many actors — including Lewis Tan, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada — are action heroes and, it shows. Real stunts are well complemented with visual effects and CGI.”

Sweet Tooth: Netflix

The eight-part Netflix series is a live-action take on Jeff Lemire’s comic book of the same name. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Based on the beloved DC Comic, and Executive Produced by Susan Downey & Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure.”

Raya and the Last Dragon: Disney Plus Hotstar

Raya and the Last Dragon takes the audience on a journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan and Izaac Wang are part of the voice cast of Raya and the Last Dragon.

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys: Netflix

Directed by Jayan Moodley, Trippin’ with the Kandasamys is centred around a family vacation. The official synopsis of the film reads, “To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples’ getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.”