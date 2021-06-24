The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee calls Ashlesha Thakur his ‘favourite actor’, Sharib Hashmi says she did ‘tod phod’

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi are all praise of Ashlesha Thakur who essayed the role of Bajpayee’s daughter Dhriti in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. While Bajpayee has called her his ‘favourite actor’ on the set of the Raj and DK show, Hashmi feels she did “tod phod” with her performance.

A few days back, Ashlesha shared a few BTS photos from the set of The Family Man 2. Along with it, she wrote, “Bruises, sweat & tears matched with fits of laughter, high fives & lots of hugs. Our incredibly creative & generous cast, crew, outstanding fans-it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real & will keep it growing @rajndk @Suparn @sumank @BajpayeeManoj.”

Responding to her tweet, Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari, Ashlesha’s onscreen father, wrote, “Most favourite actor on the set @ashleshaat.” Hashmi who got popular for his role of JK Talpade in the series reacted by saying, “Tod phod machaya tumne ekdum @ashleshaat ❤️🤗 but yaar mereko Mahek naam zyada pasand hai 😃.” Bajpayee also joined Hashmi in teasing Ashlesha as he wrote, “Mujhe bhi Mehak naam pasand hai (I also like the name Mehak)”.

Most favourite actor on the set @ashleshaat 🤗🤗❤️ https://t.co/tWpMeej1eT — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 23, 2021

Tod phod machaya tumne ekdum @ashleshaat ❤️🤗 but yaar mereko Mahek naam zyada pasand hai 😃 https://t.co/nPQAJJnV1m — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) June 24, 2021

The Family Man 2 has been garnering praise ever since its release. The web series has been loved by critics and the audience alike. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “What’s really heartening is that the show manages to retain some spine in its careful treading of the thin line between rah-rah jingoism and a much more pragmatic view of I-love-my-India, without letting it overcome either intent or execution. And it has, by far, the best action sequences, bar one of a blast in the sky which couldn’t quite shake off its computer graphic origins, of any Indian movie or show. The chases, shoot-outs, hand-to-hand combat, scenes of guerilla training-plus-warfare are world-class. The adrenalin pumps, and everything jumps.”

The web series also stars Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Seema Biswas, Asif Basra and Vedant Sinha among others.