The Family Man makers on season three: Always knew where we were heading, will address Covid-19

Much like its season one, The Family Man 2 has ended on a cliff-hanger. Will Suchi (Priya Mani) finally tell Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) what actually transpired in Lonavala? Will Covid-19 be an integral part of Family Man’s third season? Is the new TASC mission headed to the Northeast as a new deadly mission is afoot? Indianexpress.com caught up with the makers of The Family Man 2 — creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, writer Suman Kumar and co-director Suparn Varma — to find some answers.

While the makers insisted they are yet to write the third season, Raj revealed the idea for the follow-up has existed ever since they wrote The Family Man season 2 a couple of years ago. “The story was always there. Not that particular scene (the last sequence) but the idea of where the show is heading was always there even as we wrote season two. As we were discussing season two, we were discussing other ideas that are going to come later. So we knew where it was heading, what world it was going to focus on and what kind of things are going into it,” he said.

The last scene of The Family Man Season 2 was set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that followed. It shows a mysterious person sitting in Kolkata, getting ready for a Chinese mission Guan Yu, which is likely to hit the northeast region of the country. Raj shared how the scene was shot separately because they were sure about addressing the pandemic in the upcoming season, but not if they would delve deep into its impact.

“The scene was shot later. It was representative of where we might go and where we might not go later. The idea is to give a little tease. Now that there are fans of the show, it’s fun to do a teaser. I am sure we are going to address it a bit (the Covid-19 situation), for sure, but if it is going to be little or much, that we have to sit and write,” the director continued.

As Srikant Tiwari successfully completes his latest mission and kills Raji (Samantha Akkineni) in the final episode, he is an exhausted man with the deaths seemingly weighing him down. When asked if this is the mood that Srikant will be carrying to the next season, Raj said all they know at this point is that they will stay authentic to the character and the challenges that Srikant is now going to face.

“I don’t know we have to write it. The idea is to being true to what’s going to come,” he said, to which Suparn Varma hinted that it’s anyway not going to be an easy ride for Srikant as his personal life is set to unravel. “We have teased a different emotion with the Srikant and Suchi scene in the kitchen. So there is anyway a big bomb waiting to explode.”