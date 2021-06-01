The Family Man 2, Loki, Sunflower and others: Streaming in June 2021

June has something in store for everyone as far as entertainment fix on streaming platforms is concerned. There is Marvel’s Loki, a TV series that has Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief stepping out of the shadow of his brother. Sweet Tooth is another adventure concept based on a comic book. Among Indian originals, there is The Family Man’s second season which has already been embroiled in controversy. There is Skater Girl which is set in a small village in Rajasthan, and an anthology based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories.

Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man 2

Streaming on: June 4

A still from The Family Man 2. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) A still from The Family Man 2. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The second season of the much-awaited Amazon Prime Video’s series The Family Man will start streaming from June 4. Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari and this time he is pitted against a new enemy, Samantha Akkineni’s Rajji. Just like the first season, this time too we will see Bajpayee juggling his personal life like any family man and being a spy in the service of his nation. Created by filmmaker duo Raj and DK, the 9-part series also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Sherni

Streaming on: Date to be announced

Vidya Balan plays a forest officer in Sherni. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)

Amit Masurkar directorial Sherni features actor Vidya Balan as a forest officer who tries to create a balance between man and animal conflict. Also starring Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi, the movie has been jointly produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. For T-Series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar the movie is “one of the most unconventional and engaging films”.

Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Streaming on: June 4

The eight-part Netflix series is a live-action take on Jeff Lemire’s comic book of the same name. The description of the show on YouTube reads, “Based on the beloved DC Comic, and Executive Produced by Susan Downey & Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure.”

Skater Girl

Streaming on: June 11

Skater Girl, directed by late actor Mac Mohan’s daughter Manjari Makijany, is touted to be India’s first movie on skateboarding. It follows the story of a teen girl Prerna living in a small village of Rajasthan. She is bound by tradition and duty towards her parents but develops a fondness for skating. Now, how she fights against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship, forms the premise of the film.

Lupin Part 2

Streaming on: June 11

Netflix’s hit French series Lupin is returning with the remaining episodes. The mystery thriller had a cliffhanger ending to the first part and the fans of the show have been waiting to see what ensues in the following season. Assane Diop will be finishing his revenge mission on June 11 when the remaining five episodes start streaming. Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the series stars Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab.

Jagame Thandhiram

Streaming on: June 18

Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram. (Photo: Netflix)

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and James Cosmo. From its trailer, the film seems to be crackling dark comedy about an Indian gangster, who gives mafia bosses in America a run for their money. The film was supposed to release in theatres last May. But, the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the filmmakers to postpone it indefinitely.

Fatherhood

Streaming on: June 18

The Netflix film is about a single dad Matthew Logelin, played by Kevin Hart, who struggles to raise his daughter after his wife dies just after delivering the baby. The film, which will release on the occasion of Father’s Day, is based on the novel Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin.

Ray

Streaming on: June 25

Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao in a still from Ray. (Photo: Netlfix) Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao in a still from Ray. (Photo: Netlfix)

The anthology series is based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories and stars actors Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The four stories are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight, and have been directed by filmmakers Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey and Srijit Mukherji. They centre around the themes of love, lust, betrayal and truth. As per the press release, the series will explore “vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character”.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Loki

Streaming on: June 9

Tom Hiddleston in a still from Loki. (Photo: Disney) Tom Hiddleston in a still from Loki. (Photo: Disney)

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. The new Disney+ series is about an alternate timeline that is created after Loki vanishes with the Tasseract in Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns in the titular character. He is joined by actors Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Wunmi Mosaku. Directed by Kate Herron and scripted by Michael Waldron, the new episode of the series will stream every Wednesday starting June 9.

MX Player

Indori Ishq

Streaming on: June 10

Ritwik Sahore in a still from Indori Ishq. (Photo: MX Player) Ritwik Sahore in a still from Indori Ishq. (Photo: MX Player)

Directed by Samit Kakkad, the nine part series stars Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari as lovers. It explores the trial and tribulations of innocent young love. Kunal, shifts from Indore to Mumbai and gets into a relationship with his school crush Tara. His life is nothing less than a fairytale until Tara leaves him for another boy. The series also stars Aashay Kulkarni, Meera Joshi, Tithi Raaj, Donna Munshi and Dheer Hira in key roles.

Samantar 2

Streaming on: June 24

A still from Samantar 2. (Photo: MX Player) A still from Samantar 2. (Photo: MX Player)

Swapnil Joshi starrer thriller series Samantar is returning with its second season. It will see Joshi returning in his role of a common man Kumar Mahajan. Directed by Satish Rajwade, Samantar is a thriller based on the book by the same name by Suhas Shirwalkar.

ZEE5

Sunflower

Streaming on: June 11

Someone is murdered in house number 1001 in the Sunflower society. Now, it is upon Inspector Digendra (Ranvir Shorey) to find out who is the murderer. Sonu Singh, played by Sunil Grover, is among one of the prime suspects. Going by the trailer, Sunflower seems to be an intriguing thriller with a pinch of comedy. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is written by Vikas Bahl, and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl.

Rang De

Streaming on: June 12

Rang De will stream on ZEE5. (Photo: PR Handout) Rang De will stream on ZEE5. (Photo: PR Handout)

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh film is a delightful romantic drama which released in the theatres to a mixed response. Helmed by Venky Atluri of Tholiprema fame, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “One of the primary duties of cinema is to provide comfort, especially in times we feel the world is folding in on itself. Rang De is one such film filled with happy and feel-good moments. The familiarity of the characters and story actually works in the favour of the film. It sort of feels like a comforting blanket, which gives you much-needed warmth and allows you to delight in a sense of nostalgia.”