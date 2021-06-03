The Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK share the Manoj Bajpayee show will begin streaming from midnight today: ‘It belongs to fans’

After controversies over its depiction of Tamil people and their culture and braving boycotts by politicians, Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man Season 2 will begin streaming from midnight today, the makers announced on Thursday noon via a series of tweets.

Lauding people for their support and showering praise on various frontline workers, Raj and DK wrote that it had been hard for them to keep up their spirits and make a worthwhile show for their audience with everything going around in the world. However, the talented creators, after a couple of months delay, have now gotten the chance to present their labour of love.

So the day is finally here… Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet. (1) pic.twitter.com/v8XZvVKpKN — Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 3, 2021

Calling it their most challenging project, Raj and DK tweeted, “So the day is finally here… Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet. These are difficult times for all of us. There isn’t anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid.”

Expressing their gratitude to their crew and Amazon Prime Video, the director duo’s concluding tweets read, “For us, staying positive and optimistic has possibly been the hardest. The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure) that we have received from all of you. Season 2 drops at midnight. And one thing is overwhelmingly clear The Family Man now belongs to you, the audience, and all its fans. We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received.”

The Family Man Season 2 centres around intelligent officer Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who struggles to maintain work-life balance. The show also features Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sharad Kelkar among others.

The Family Man Season 2 will start streaming from June 4.