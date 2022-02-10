The Fame Game trailer: Madhuri Dixit is a Gone Girl in new Netflix show from Karan Johar’s Dharmatic

Netflix on Thursday debuted the first trailer for its new original series The Fame Game, which was previously titled Finding Anamika. Starring Madhuri Dixit Nene as a movie star who suddenly goes missing, the show also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Madhuri plays Anamika Anand, a Bollywood star who seems to be living an idyllic life as a wife, and a mother. But then, she disappears. A manhunt ensues, which brings out the skeletons in not just Anamika’s closet, but also her husband’s. A troubled marriage, an illicit affair and professional rivalries come to the fore as it is revealed what Anamika was going through. The trailer gives off a major Gone Girl vibe.

Watch The Fame Game trailer

Co-produced under Netflix’s now-terminated deal with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, The Fame Game is the latest from the digital wing of Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, which has previously produced the film Guilty, the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the romantic comedy Meenakshi Sundarershwar, the documentary Searching for Sheela and the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans.

The Fame Game is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, with Sri Rao serving as head writer and showrunner. The official synopsis reads: “Bollywood icon Anamika Anand is one of the most famous women in the world. When this loving wife and mom suddenly vanishes without a trace, the question ‘Where is Anamika?’ quickly turns into ‘Who is Anamika?’ as the perfectly crafted facade of her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies in the life of a global superstar.”

The Fame Game will arrive just two weeks after Dharma’s other major release of the month, the Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Like Dharma’s last big streaming hit, Shershaah, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.