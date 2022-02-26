Madhuri Dixit’s mother used to scold her for not cleaning her room even after she became a film star

Madhuri Dixit recently made her streaming debut with Netflix’s The Fame Game, which debuted on February 25. Also starring Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, the series stars Madhuri in the role of a successful actor called Anamika Anand, who goes missing.

While critical opinion about the series has been mixed, Madhuri’s performance has been acclaimed. Clearly, the magic she exuded in the 80s and 90s is still alive.

In a recent interview, Madhuri revealed that although she is a big star, like her character Anamika, the popularity and fame she received did not affect her life adversely.

Asked if her stardom affected her life, she told ETimes, “I will say by and large, my life has been quite good. I’ve never had to really pay any big price for fame because that’s the way I’ve treated fame. For me, fame is just a byproduct of what I do. Every day in the morning, I’m excited to face the camera. I’m playing this character today. And that’s what excites me. Everything that happens is for me in peripheral vision.”

In the show, Anamika’s mother is shown to be a controlling figure, who uses her to her own advantage. Among the many atrocities that she committed against her was getting Anamika married to someone she considered to be her ‘brother’.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “The temptation to backlight Madhuri Dixit to make her glow like a goddess, is irresistible. But she is such a good actress that all that display of perfection on screen shouldn’t have mattered; here she is constrained by the banal way she has been written.”