The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora ties the knot with long-time girlfriend: ‘Kis leechad ke saath fass gayi’

Gagan Arora on Monday announced his wedding with longtime girlfriend Muditaa in an intimate yet grand wedding. The two have been together for 12 years and he shared how he had decided to marry her the moment he saw her. The wedding, as shared by the actor, happened a month back.

Sharing a couple of photos from the wedding, the actor wrote, “Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look.”

Gagan Arora further asked his followers to welcome ‘Mrs Arora’ and also gave a sneak peek of his plans if the family hadn’t agreed to the match. “She said if you like it,put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di ❤️ Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega😂😂 Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey🤗 Pic 2: this was plan B ( agar gharwaley nahi maantey).”

The Fame Game review | The Fame Game review: The Madhuri Dixit starrer is awash with tropes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gagan Arora (@whogaganarora)

“P.S – Aaj se 12 saal pehle @muditaa.d ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi 😎 #ekbaarjomainecommitment,” he ended the note in a filmy manner.

Friends from the industry seemed excited about the news as they showered the couple with wishes. Maangi Gagroo wrote, “Omg omg omg congratulations you guys🤗,” while Anshuman Malhotra added, “Sahi khel gaye bhai bahaut bahaut mubarak ho dono ko bahaut dher saara pyar❤️ ❤️ ❤️ .” Anjali Barot also replied to the post, “This is amazing!!! Congratulations!!! Best wishes to you two!!! God bless❤️.” Others like Aishwarya Sakhuja, Rajshri Deshpande, Sunny Singh, Prit Kamani, Ritvik Sahore also commented on the post.

After impressing all with his performance in critically-acclaimed web show Tabbar, Gagan recently left the world shocked with his stalker avatar in Madhuri Dixit‘s The Fame Game.