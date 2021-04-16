The Falcon and Winter Soldier new teaser spotlights Wakandans and promises an epic conclusion

A new teaser for the MCU series The Falcon and Winter Soldier is here. It focusses mainly on the Wakandans and the grand conclusion to the series, or at least its first season.

The Dora Milaje, who are the special forces of Wakanda whose job is to protect the reigning king, appeared out of nowhere in the last episode. Led by Ayo, they wanted Zemo, who is responsible for the death of previous Black Panther T’Chaka. Zemo was freed by Bucky so that he could lead them to the Power Broker.

It was his humiliation at the hands of the Dora Milaje that led Wyatt Russell’s new Captain America, John Walker, deciding inject himself with the Super Soldier serum. Walker dared to tell the Dora Milaje that they have no jurisdiction there, to which Ayo replied the Dora Milaje have jurisdiction wherever they are at the present moment.

They then proceeded to overpower him easily and would have killed him if not for Sam.

The teaser video promises an epic ending for the show. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has upped the ante in the last couple of episodes with exhilarating action. It looks like the crescendo is yet to be reached for the show. We also know the fifth episode, which streams on Friday, will feature a big cameo.

The last episode, The Whole World is Watching, ended with John Walker going crazy after the death of his partner and friend. He chased one of the Flag-Smashers and pounded him to the death with the Captain America shield. And all this time, passersby were recording his heinous act from their phones.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.