The Falcon and Winter Soldier fan theory: Is this MCU character the Power Broker?

Every MCU property, whether it is a movie or a TV show, has spawned fan theories on social media. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is no exception. The Disney+ series has streamed four episodes until now, and has already given the fans a lot to discuss and theorise.

One of the newer theories is related the the Power Broker, the yet-unseen Big Bad of the series who rules Madripoor and who got Dr. Wilfred Nagel to recreate the Super Soldier serum.

While many, if not most MCU fans believe that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) is the Power Broker, some have begun to think if she might not be a red herring, after all, and the real Power Broker is perhaps somebody else. A Reddit user posited that Wilson Fisk may end up being revealed as the Power Broker. Played by Vincent D’Onofrio, Fisk or Kingpin first appeared in MCU in Daredevil.

While the third season of Daredevil ended with Fisk imprisoned, it is not easy to explain that he got out and escaped to Madripoor, a preferred destination for fugitive criminals. And thanks to his personality, he may have risen to the biggest crime boss and ultimately the ruler of the city.

If this theory does indeed proves true, it might be an indication that Daredevil and the rest of the Marvel-Netflix shows are included in MCU.

Meanwhile, Falcon and Winter Soldier is poised to end with two must-watch episodes considering how we left things. The new Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), beat one of the Flag-Smashers to death with the Cap shield, soiling not just the vibranium armour but also Steve Rogers’ legacy.

It is for the latter reason Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are not going to let him get away with the heinous act.