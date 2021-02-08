The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Sam and Bucky reunite in this action-packed MCU series

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes out on March 19, 2021. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The first trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released on Sunday during Super Bowl 2021. The series was originally meant to be the first MCU show for Disney Plus, but its filming had to be delayed due to the pandemic.

The show is finally coming, and we have a detailed look at what it is going to be. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series has Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) teaming up to deal with the anarchist group, Flag-Smashers.

Oh, and Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo (the man who made the Avengers fight in Civil War) is here too.

The dynamic between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes looks interesting. The two are not natural friends, and yet they do share a solid bond. It is going to take some time before they come to terms with each other. There is a Hobbs and Shaw kind of chemistry here.

After the mostly quiet suburban setting of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a welcome change of pace for MCU. It fires on all cylinders. We see heart-stopping stunts, brawls, cinematic-looking visual effects, explosions — a little like a blockbuster action movie.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks standard, but entertaining MCU fare — not something wholly fresh and different like WandaVision, but still should be enjoyable with lots of humour and action.

