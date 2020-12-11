The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s TV series shows off spectacular action

The Falcon and the Winter is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2021. (Photo: Disney+)

A trailer for TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is out. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pairs two Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who, save for Peggy Carter, had been closest to Steve Rogers or Captain America — Sam Wilson or Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes or the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

The last we saw Captain America, he was retiring after spending a lifetime with his love Peggy. He presented his iconic shield to Falcon, but it does not look like the latter will get to keep it. Falcon also talks about the “complicated” legacy of the shield, which may be about the US government’s Super Soldier experiments on black soldiers in the comics.

The series is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows the two superheroes in their adventures together. The trailer promises oodles of action and the inevitably uneasy relationship the two will share before becoming fast friends.

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming March 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fVJ7Bd60aS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

The trailer showcases cinematic-level action scenes which suggests that Disney is not going to skimp on the budget. It is not clear the threats the two will face, but judging by the trailer, they will be pretty deadly ones.

Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp will reprise the role of Zemo and Sharon Carter from Captain America: Civil War, though it is not clear how they fit into the story.

The Falcon and the Winter is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2021.

